Aguia Resources Secures $4M Brazil Loan

Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) has received a financing offer of up to $4 million from Brazil’s Southern Development Bank (BRDE) to advance the Tres Estradas Mine and Pampafos processing facility. The loan, secured against Aguia’s surface rights at Tres Estradas, will enable the company to commence mining operations and upgrade the processing facility leased from Dagoberto Barcellos. The 20-year loan carries an interest rate comprising the Brazilian SELIC rate (14.75%) and an additional BRDE rate of 4.75% per year.

The company estimates that $1.97 million is required to bring the processing plant to an operational capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year by January 2026. A further $4.1 million is projected for expansion to 300,000 tonnes per year, targeted for late 2026, subject to economic assessment and internal approvals. Executive Chairman Warwick Grigor emphasized the significance of the government-backed financing, highlighting the strong support for the Tres Estradas Project. The Tres Estradas project has a measured and indicated resource of 83 million tonnes @ 4.11% phosphorus pentoxide.