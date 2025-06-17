Impact Minerals Advances Lake Hope HPA Project

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is progressing its Lake Hope High-Purity Alumina (HPA) Project in Western Australia, with a prefeasibility study (PFS) outlining robust economic metrics and low-cost production potential. The study forecasts an annual production of 10,000 tonnes of HPA over a 33-year period. The PFS indicates a net present value (NPV) of $1.165 billion and an internal rate of return of 44%. Capital expenditure is estimated at $259 million, with a post-tax cash flow of $170 million and a life-of-mine cash flow projected at $5.148 billion. Opex cash costs are estimated at US$5,860 ($9,450) per tonne.

The company is advancing detailed engineering, including a Definitive Feasibility Study and a pilot plant to produce HPA samples for offtake agreement discussions. This work is linked to a co-funded membrane research project with Edith Cowan University and CPC Engineering. Impact Minerals also acquired a 50% interest in Alluminous and the HiPurA downstream processing technology to integrate Lake Hope feedstock with HiPurA’s modular HPA production capacity, offering flexibility to scale production with market demand. The Lake Hope Project boasts a maiden probable and proved ore reserve of 1.7 million tonnes @ 26% aluminium oxide.