Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) has received formal approval from the Northern Territory Government for the Mine Management Plan (MMP) of its 100% owned Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) Wonarah Phosphate Project. The approved MMP encompasses open pit designs for 1.3Mt of DSO feedstock at the Arruwurra deposit, supporting roads, and vital infrastructure. The approval also incorporates an exploration drilling program involving up to 242 holes to gather samples for analysis, crucial for assessing the feasibility of a large-scale beneficiation plant utilizing lower-grade feedstocks across the Wonarah Project. Lower grade material extracted from the pit designs will be stockpiled for future beneficiation testwork and processing.

Avenira anticipates that the DSO operation will generate positive economic impacts within the region, including creating local employment opportunities. During the DSO operations, Avenira plans to employ up to 100 people directly, with that number likely to increase as the project advances into potential future phases. The company is actively collaborating with the government, the Arruwurra People, and other stakeholders to ensure long-term shared benefits.

The company is making progress towards commencing DSO ore shipments in Q4. Several tenders have been awarded, including the Jemena pipeline crossover bridge for the main haul road, refurbishment of the accommodation camp, and appointment of a global recruitment firm. A HR service provider has also been appointed to establish people systems and processes.