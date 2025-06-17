G7 divides deepen as Trump skips Iran plea, seals UK trade pact

Trump and Starmer Finalise US-UK Trade Deal Amid G7 Summit

At the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new bilateral trade agreement. The deal will reduce US tariffs on British car imports from 27.5% to 10% for up to 100,000 vehicles annually and eliminate a 10% levy on UK aerospace products. In exchange, the UK will allow greater access to US goods, including beef and ethanol—though Britain’s ban on hormone-treated beef remains in place. Negotiations on steel tariffs are ongoing, with the US maintaining a 25% rate while discussions continue.

US Declines to Sign G7 Statement on Israel-Iran Conflict

During the same summit, President Trump declined to endorse a joint G7 statement urging de-escalation between Israel and Iran. According to a senior White House official, Trump believes he has already publicly addressed the issue and does not see the need to sign a collective statement. The decision underscores a growing divide between the US and its allies over the appropriate response to the conflict.