Hot Stocks: 4DMedical, CSL, Emeco

Wall Street rebounded strongly on Monday, as easing tensions between Israel and Iran helped calm investor nerves after a volatile end to last week. The Dow rose 317 points, or 0.75%, to 42,515. The S&P 500 added nearly 1%, closing at 6,033, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.52% to finish at 19,701. The rally came after reports that Iran had reached out to regional powers in a bid to de-escalate, asking them to press President Donald Trump for a ceasefire that could revive nuclear negotiations.

The improved sentiment sent oil prices lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling more than 1% to US$71.77 a barrel, retreating from overnight highs. Gold also pulled back to around US$3,390 an ounce, though it remains up 30% this year on central bank buying and dollar diversification. Risk appetite returned to tech and crypto markets as well: Meta gained nearly 3% after announcing ads on WhatsApp, while Bitcoin rose 3.8% to US$108,681, bolstered by steady ETF inflows.

What’s ahead in Australia

With Wall Street rebounding, ASX futures are pointing to a modest 6-point rise. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to look through any inflation bumps caused by oil, while international attention shifts to the Bank of Japan’s rate decision on Tuesday—no changes are expected. New Zealand is also due to release updated inflation data, offering additional insight into regional monetary policy paths. All eyes will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision midweek, where rates are expected to remain unchanged, but commentary from Chair Jerome Powell may hint at future moves.

4DMedical gains FDA clearance for world-first lung imaging functionality

(ASX:4DX) 4DMedicalannounced that its XV Technology has been granted FDA 510(k) clearance for an expanded clinical application—Functional Lung Imaging with Xe-CT. This adds to its earlier approvals and significantly broadens its commercial opportunity, particularly in diagnosing ventilation issues. The company highlighted that the new functionality is a world-first, allowing high-resolution, four-dimensional imaging of lung function. It also noted strong momentum with 13 US customers already using its software in clinical practice and flagged an upcoming FY25 capital raise.

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL)

CSL provided an R&D Day update, reinforcing its medium- to long-term focus on high-impact innovation. It announced key pipeline progress across its business segments, including promising early-stage data on gene therapy treatments, novel recombinant therapies, and mRNA-based vaccine platforms. The company highlighted a disciplined approach to R&D investment and pointed to substantial value creation from upcoming data readouts and regulatory filings across FY26 and FY27. CSL reaffirmed its commitment to allocating capital to long-term innovation despite near-term margin pressures.

Emeco maintains strong FY25 earnings guidance with disciplined capital management