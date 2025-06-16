UniSuper launches ASX 300 hedge fund

UniSuper, one of Australia’s largest industry superannuation funds, has allocated $500 million to RQI Investors, the quantitative investment division of First Sentier Investors, to launch a new hedge fund focusing on companies within the ASX 300 index.

RQI Investors, managing approximately $25 billion in assets, employs advanced mathematical models and computer algorithms to inform its investment strategies. The newly launched fund aims to leverage these quantitative techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the Australian market.

The fund’s inception coincided with market volatility triggered by statements from US President Donald Trump on April 2nd, highlighting the inherent risks associated with hedge fund investments, even those utilizing sophisticated quantitative methods.

UniSuper’s investment reflects a broader trend among institutional investors to diversify portfolios through alternative investment strategies, seeking enhanced returns and reduced correlation with traditional asset classes. The performance of this fund will be closely monitored as an indicator of the efficacy of quantitative approaches in the Australian financial landscape.