Black Canyon Expands Manganese, Iron Exploration

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has commenced a 3,000-meter reverse circulation drilling program at its Wandanya Project in Western Australia, focusing on manganese and iron targets identified through previous sampling. The company aims to build on initial assays and explore a 1.5km portion of the 3km strike. Black Canyon, with a market capitalization of $11.53 million, is targeting outcropping iron formations that have previously yielded grades up to 64.3% iron.

Managing Director Brendan Cummins highlighted the underexplored nature of the Wandanya target for manganese, despite the abundance of high-grade outcroppings near Woodie Woodie. This drilling phase seeks to expand the mineralized footprint for both manganese and iron. Results from this program are expected in July and August 2025, influencing the planning of a subsequent drilling phase. Black Canyon also received a $122,500 grant from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) to support the current drilling efforts.

Manganese is crucial in steel production and increasingly important for electric vehicle batteries, including nickel-based and lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. Australia was the third-largest manganese ore producer in 2023, accounting for 15% of global production. While manganese dominates other critical mineral exports, production is expected to decline as a major mine nears its end of life, according to the Department of Industry Science and Resources (DISR).