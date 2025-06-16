Unico Silver Hits High-Grade Silver Intercepts

Unico Silver (ASX:USL) reported its highest silver intercept to date at the Marta Norte prospect within its Cerro Leon Project in Argentina. The drilling program returned up to 1,839 grams per tonne of silver. Key results from Marta Norte include 36 meters at 474g/t silver-equivalent from 1 meter, including 13 meters at 1,096g/t silver-equivalent from 16 meters. Additionally, the Karina prospect yielded 26 meters at 321g/t silver-equivalent from 81 meters, including 3 meters at 2,002g/t silver-equivalent from 91 meters.

Managing Director Todd Williams stated that the results validate the company’s growth strategy. The phase three drilling program focused on infill and extension drilling across seven prospects, identifying both oxide and sulphide zones. These results support Unico Silver’s PLUS 150 development case by defining a robust, near-surface resource base. The company is also focused on unlocking deeper sulphide potential at Karina, Savary, and Kasia, aiming for a BEYOND 300 growth objective. Unico Silver anticipates delivering updated resource estimates for the Cerro Leon and Joaquin projects in Q3 2025. Currently, the Cerro Leon Project holds a resource estimate of 91 million ounces silver-equivalent for 16.5 million tonnes at 172g/t silver-equivalent.