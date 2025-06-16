Dark Star Minerals Expands Uranium Portfolio

Dark Star Minerals (CSE:BATT) is aggressively expanding its uranium portfolio, focusing on high-impact assets in Namibia and Canada. CEO Marc Branson recently discussed the company’s strategic acquisition of a uranium project in Namibia, boasting a resource of approximately 9 million pounds. This acquisition marks a significant step in Dark Star’s global growth strategy, providing a substantial asset in a key uranium-producing region.

In addition to the Namibian project, Dark Star is actively progressing exploration on its Bleasdell and Ghost Lake projects in Canada. These Canadian projects are crucial to the company’s diversification and long-term resource development. According to Branson, the company is executing a rapid growth strategy by focusing on top-tier jurisdictions, leveraging both acquisitions and organic exploration to build a robust and geographically diverse uranium asset base. The recent developments underscore Dark Star’s commitment to becoming a prominent player in the uranium market, capitalizing on increasing global demand for nuclear energy.