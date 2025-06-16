North Stawell Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) is making waves in Victoria’s gold exploration scene with a significant high-grade gold intercept at its Darlington Project. The company reported an impressive 2.8-meter section grading 23.2 grams per tonne of gold. This discovery highlights the potential of the region and has sparked renewed investor interest in Victorian gold exploration. North Stawell Minerals is strategically positioned with a focused tenement package north of Stawell, Victoria, exclusively targeting gold within this promising jurisdiction.

Backed by recent placement funding, North Stawell is aggressively pursuing its exploration plans, aiming to uncover the next major high-grade gold system. The company’s focused approach and promising initial results position it as a key player in the ongoing Victorian gold rush renaissance. With increasing investor attention and a clear mission, North Stawell Minerals is poised to capitalize on the region’s rich geological potential and deliver value to shareholders.