Iltani Resources Hits High-Grade Silver Intersections

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) has announced significant silver results from eight drillholes at the Orient West deposit in North Queensland. The ongoing infill reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, targeting the core area of the deposit, has revealed wide intersections of shallow mineralization. Key results include drillhole ORR082 yielding 1m @ 1,334.8 grams per tonne silver-equivalent and ORR084 returning 1m @ 1,478.3g/t silver-equivalent. Drillhole ORR084 also returned 16m @ 214.2g/t silver-equivalent from 127m, including 2m @ 913.3g/t silver-equivalent from 140m.

Managing Director Donald Garner expressed enthusiasm about the findings, stating that the results validate the belief that Orient is Australia’s largest and highest-grade known silver-indium deposit. Iltani Resources is currently conducting infill drilling at the Orient East JORC site, expected to be completed within three weeks, with a JORC resource estimate anticipated in September. Furthermore, the company has received versatile time-domain electromagnetic survey data, enabling geophysical modelling to identify additional targets. Garner noted plans to drill these targets to test the lateral extensions of the Orient system, aiming to increase both tonnage and grade. Iltani Resources will be attending the Noosa Mining Investor Conference, between July 23-25.