TALi Digital Acquires YCDI!, Raises Capital

TALi Digital Ltd (ASX:TD1) has announced the acquisition of You Can Do It! (YCDI!) Education for $1.34 million, signaling a strategic move to enhance its digital health portfolio. To fund this acquisition and other growth initiatives, TALi is undertaking an equity raising of approximately $1.5 million through a placement to sophisticated investors and a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing shareholders.

The acquisition of YCDI!, an Australian-developed social-emotional learning program, is expected to complement TALi’s existing ReadyAttentionGo! platform. YCDI! focuses on developing crucial social and emotional capabilities in young people aged 3-18+, aligning with the Australian education curriculum and recognized as a best-practice program by Beyond Blue’s Be You initiative. The program has reached over 1,000,000 student participants.

The equity raising involves a placement of 800,000,000 new shares at $0.001 per share, raising $800,000, and an entitlement offer of one new share for every six held, aiming to raise a further $0.7 million. Funds will be allocated to commercializing TALi’s products, advancing partnerships, covering costs associated with the YCDI! business, and general working capital.

Furthermore, TALi is exiting its strategic partnership with Genius Learning due to Genius entering voluntary administration. TALi plans to reintegrate its technology internally, incurring costs estimated between $300,000 and $500,000. This move, combined with the YCDI! acquisition, positions TALi to directly utilize its technology within the education curriculum.

The acquisition is expected to complete around June 18, 2025, with YCDI! continuing to generate revenue. TALi believes that the acquisition of YCDI! is consistent with restoring value for TALi shareholders by providing the Company with a pathway to utilising its existing technology directly in the education curriculum.