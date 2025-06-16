Mount Burgess Outlines Strategic Growth Plan

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (ASX: MTB) has unveiled its strategic plan aimed at bolstering its operational foundation, advancing its core asset, and identifying new growth opportunities. This strategic pivot comes after recent leadership changes and the passing of Founder Nigel Forrester. A key focus will be progressing the 100%-owned Kihabe–Nxuu polymetallic project in Botswana, spurred by recent hydrometallurgical test results from the Nxuu deposit. The company aims to complete a scoping study for the Kihabe–Nxuu project by Q4 2025, contingent on securing sufficient funding. This study will guide future project development phases.

The strategic plan rests on three pillars: business sustainability, project advancement, and project pipeline growth. To ensure business sustainability, Mount Burgess Mining is committed to prudent capital management, enhanced governance, and ongoing stakeholder engagement. Operational costs have been minimized, and forecasts have been revised to support efficient project delivery. Project advancement efforts are centered on the Kihabe–Nxuu project. In parallel, the company is actively screening potential acquisitions and partnerships to expand its asset base, with a target outcome in Q1 2026. The goal is to align the project portfolio with the company’s core competencies.