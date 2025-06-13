Globe Metals Appoints Interim CEO

Globe Metals & Mining Limited (ASX: GBE) has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Paul Smith, effective immediately, as he pursues other market opportunities. Taking over the helm is Charles Altshuler, the current Chief Financial Officer, who has been promoted to Interim CEO while also retaining his CFO responsibilities. The company expressed gratitude to Smith for his 18 months of service.

Altshuler’s appointment comes with a base salary of $308,746 per annum, excluding superannuation. His incentive package includes 3,500,000 unlisted performance rights and 3,000,000 options. Of these options, 2,000,000 have already vested, with the remaining 1,000,000 set to vest on December 1, 2025. The options have an exercise price of $0.13 and expire on December 1, 2026.

Altshuler has been with Globe Metals since December 2022 and is credited with securing non-binding offtake agreements and funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and EcoBank. His background includes senior finance roles at Anglo American, Glencore, and Samancor Manganese. His extensive experience spans over 18 years across diverse sectors, including mining, healthcare, industrial, renewable energy, and FMCG. He holds an MBA from Torrens University and a Project Management Diploma from Stanford University.