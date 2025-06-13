Nine Mile Metals Receives Exploration Grant

Nine Mile Metals has secured a C$40,000 grant from the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development to further exploration activities at its California Lake East Project. The company intends to conduct exploration along the stratigraphic horizon and electromagnetic conductors identified by EarthEx. Ground-based geophysics will be crucial in defining prioritized drilling targets. Apex Geoscience will assist in planning ground-based options, including fixed and moving loop electromagnetics.

The exploration strategy involves compiling historical drillhole data and recent results to determine the best path forward. The company aims to develop the California Lake East volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) trend and test target six, considered the potential source of the trend. Target six is an untested, newly identified high-priority target. Nine Mile Metals submitted a proposal to the Junior Mining Assistance Program in April 2024 for exploration at California Lake East.

The California Lake East VMS Project, spanning 35.83km², holds promise for copper, lead, zinc, silver, and gold. The project is situated in the Bathurst Mining Camp district in New Brunswick, Canada, where Nine Mile Metals holds four projects. The Junior Mining Assistance Program annually funds projects that meet the criteria of high interest to camp advancement.