Meeka Metals Commences Gold Production in Australia

Meeka Metals (ASX:MEK) has commenced commissioning at its Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, marking a significant step as it transitions from developer to producer. Ore is now being fed into the processing plant, with the commissioning team working to bring the plant fully online. The company anticipates its first gold pour to occur later this month, followed by initial gold sales and cash flow expected early next month.

The Murchison Gold Project boasts a substantial resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold at 3 grams per tonne, located on granted mining leases within the Mount Magnet and Youanmi Shear Zones. Managing Director Tim Davidson emphasized the company’s focus on maximizing open pit mining opportunities and the upcoming underground mine at Andy Well, slated for the September 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, gold prices have seen recent increases, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade policy developments, reaching levels around US$3,370 per ounce, potentially boosting Meeka’s revenue from the project.