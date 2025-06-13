Great Boulder Extends Ironbark Gold Deposit

Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) has received promising drill results from the Ironbark deposit, part of the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. The results suggest a potential upgrade to the current resource estimate of 100,000 ounces of gold at 3.3 grams per tonne. Recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling south of the deposit intersected additional gold mineralization outside the existing resource boundary, including significant intercepts such as 8 meters at 8.57g/t gold from 92 meters, which included 3 meters at 19.57g/t gold from 94 meters.

Managing Director Andrew Paterson stated that these intersections extend the deposit by at least 85 meters. The company plans to continue methodical step-out drilling to further expand the deposit southward, testing along strike and at depth. Paterson emphasized the Ironbark deposit’s value, citing its simple geometry, high grades, and near-surface ore, which could provide early-stage cash flow for Great Boulder. The company is also progressing with mining agreement negotiations and anticipates commencing fieldwork for mining approvals in July. The next step involves delivering the Ironbark Scoping Study. The Side Well Gold Project, located in the Murchison Goldfields, currently has a resource of 7.45 million tonnes at 2.8g/t gold for 668,000 ounces. Assays from the remaining drillholes are expected within the next two weeks, with a sixth hole planned for next month.