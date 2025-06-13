Talga Secures Key Graphite Mine Permit

Talga Group (ASX:TLG) has received final approval for its Nunasvaara South graphite mine in Sweden after the Swedish government dismissed appeals against the mine’s Environmental and Natura 2000 permit. This milestone clears the way for Talga’s vertically integrated operations, linking the mine with its Luleå anode refinery, which has a planned annual output of 19,500 tonnes of lithium-ion battery anode material. According to CEO Martin Phillips, this approval highlights Talga’s commitment to responsible resource development. The Vittangi Anode Project has also received a €70 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund and strategic project designation.

Sweden’s Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, Ebba Busch, emphasized Sweden’s role in global mineral politics and its sustainable mining practices, highlighting Talga’s graphite production as crucial for battery manufacturing and the transition to a fossil-fuel-free society. Sweden’s mining history spans over a thousand years, making it a key EU ore and metal producer, leading in iron ore and significantly contributing to base and precious metals. Talga Group, with a market capitalization of $181.83 million, is focused on advancing sustainable growth through battery anode and advanced material development.