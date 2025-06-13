EQR Achieves Tungsten Recovery Breakthrough

EQ Resources (EQR) has reported promising preliminary results from bulk sample testing at the Wolfram Camp Project in Queensland, Australia. The testing, which involved screening, sizing, assaying, and advanced X-Ray Technology (XRT) ore sorting, demonstrated significant potential for upgrading and recovering tungsten from both ore and waste stockpiles. In collaboration with TOMRA Sorting Solutions and the University of Queensland’s Sustainable Minerals Institute, EQR achieved an impressive 86% tungsten recovery from the ore stockpile (WBS Parrot) using just 5-10% of the original feed mass. This highlights the effectiveness of de-bulking and upgrading the material.

Testing of a waste composite sample (WBS Combined) revealed a head grade of 0.10% WO3, with 75% of the contained tungsten found in the fines. While recoveries were lower compared to the ore stockpile, the results indicate the potential for unlocking value from historical waste material, particularly through gravity separation methods.

EQR’s expertise in Tungsten XRT sorting technology, honed at its Mt Carbine mine in Australia and Saloro operations in Spain, has been instrumental in achieving these results. At Mt Carbine, the company has achieved WO3 recoveries exceeding 95% using TOMRA XRT ore sorters. Similarly, at Saloro, investments in XRT sorting have expanded processing capacity by 50%.

The Wolfram Camp testing program was supported by a A$250,000 grant from the Queensland METS Collaborative Projects Fund. EQR is now evaluating the potential to establish a regional tungsten hub, leveraging its existing infrastructure to maximize operational synergies and support regional employment. Further assay certification and interpretation of results are underway, with additional bulk sample testing planned to assess in-situ sortability potential. The company aims to integrate these results into production and stockpile evaluation, providing further updates to the market as the project progresses.