Renascor Receives Approval for Anode Facility

Renascor Resources (RNU) has secured a provisional development authorisation from South Australia’s Minister for Planning for its proposed commercial-scale Battery Anode Material (BAM) manufacturing facility. This approval marks a significant milestone for Renascor, paving the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility capable of producing up to 100,000 tonnes per annum of Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG), a crucial component in lithium-ion battery anodes. The Minister’s decision follows an extensive multi-year approval process, including stakeholder engagement, technical studies, and a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The authorisation is conditional upon final detailed design approvals, aligning with Renascor’s expectations and incorporated into their construction plans. Renascor is also advancing its co-funded PSG demonstration facility, with commissioning of the water treatment circuit expected next quarter and full-scale commissioning in Q4 2025. Learnings from this facility will be integrated into the design and operation of the commercial BAM facility.

Renascor is developing a vertically integrated operation in South Australia, encompassing graphite mining, processing, and PSG manufacturing. The company previously secured approvals for its mining operation near Arno Bay. Renascor’s BAM project includes the Siviour Graphite Deposit, the world’s second-largest Proven Reserve of Graphite. With approximately $107 million in cash and a conditionally approved $185 million loan from the Australian Government’s Critical Minerals Facility, Renascor is well-positioned to advance the BAM project. Current work programs focus on engineering, procurement, infrastructure, and contractor selection, aiming to de-risk and minimize the project’s construction period.