Boeing shares tumble after deadly Air India crash involving 787 Dreamliner

At least 241 people killed in Boeing’s first fatal 787 crash; CEO pledges full cooperation as investigation begins

Boeing shares fell sharply on Thursday after an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, western India, killing at least 241 people in what is now the deadliest aviation accident globally in over a decade.

The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into a residential area less than a minute after takeoff, according to preliminary flight data from FlightRadar24. A sole British survivor is in hospital. Local officials say the death toll could be higher due to fatalities on the ground.

The crash marks the first fatal incident involving Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, a widebody jet that has been a staple of long-haul international travel since its introduction in 2011. The cause of the crash is not yet known and may take months to determine. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will lead the inquiry, supported by Boeing, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, and engine-maker GE Aerospace.

Boeing under pressure again

The incident is a serious blow to Boeing and its new CEO Kelly Ortberg, who has been trying to restore confidence in the company following years of safety concerns, supply chain disruptions, and public criticism. The crash comes just ahead of the Paris Air Show, where Boeing had been expected to announce new aircraft deals and highlight production gains.

Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed 4.79% lower at US$203.75 on Thursday, after falling as much as 8% in pre-market trading. GE Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems, both involved in the aircraft’s supply chain, also saw shares decline by around 2%.

Ortberg said Boeing had contacted Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer full support and pledged transparency as investigators work to understand the cause. “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew… We stand ready to support the investigation,” Ortberg said.

A difficult record and renewed scrutiny

The crash reawakens scrutiny of Boeing’s safety culture, particularly after the 2018 and 2019 crashes of its 737 Max aircraft, which led to a global grounding and a years-long regulatory crisis. Boeing’s reputation suffered further in early 2024 after a door plug detached mid-air from a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines, sparking renewed quality control concerns.

While the Dreamliner has been considered one of Boeing’s most successful and safest aircraft, the Ahmedabad crash undermines a key part of Boeing’s turnaround narrative. “It changes the entire narrative around the company,” said IG Group analyst Chris Beauchamp. “This is Boeing’s flagship. It will revive uncomfortable questions.”

Aviation data provider Cirium reported that the aircraft was over 11 years old, had flown more than 41,000 hours, and performed nearly 8,000 cycles—typical for an aircraft of its age. The jet was powered by GE Aerospace engines.

Air India’s response and fleet modernisation

Air India, which was privatised under Tata Group in 2022, has invested heavily in modernising its fleet and safety protocols. The airline recently placed a combined order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, including 20 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets.

“This is a difficult day for all of us,” said Air India CEO Campbell Wilson. “Our focus is entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, and their families.” Wilson confirmed that among the deceased were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The survivor is a British national of Indian descent.

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu promised a full investigation. “No stone will be left unturned,” he said.

Flights at Ahmedabad airport were suspended for several hours following the crash, as emergency crews worked at the site.

Outlook: uncertainty clouds upcoming air show

The disaster lands at a critical moment for Boeing, which last month reported its strongest order figures since December 2023 and was preparing to showcase its progress at the Paris Air Show. The company had booked 303 gross orders in May and was gaining momentum on production targets for both the 737 Max and 787 programmes.

While early reports do not indicate a known fault with the aircraft, aviation experts warn that any confirmed link to manufacturing or design would be a major setback.

“This tragedy will cast a long shadow over the air show and over Boeing’s path to recovery,” said StrategicAero Research analyst Saj Ahmad. “For now, we must wait for the facts.”