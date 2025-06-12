Larvotto Hits High-Grade Gold, Antimony

Larvotto Resources (ASX: LRV) announced further high-grade gold and antimony results from its ongoing drilling program at the Eleanora-Garibaldi and Golden Gate areas within the Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales. Diamond drilling from within the Hillgrove Processing Plant has yielded thick mineralization, including intercepts such as 4.1m @ 28.08 g/t AuEq from 119m (ELG205) and 23.4m @ 8.97 g/t AuEq from 135m (ELG211). Initial drilling at Golden Gate also returned encouraging results.

Approximately 9,200m of drilling has been completed at Eleanora-Garibaldi, with further results anticipated. Larvotto plans to prepare an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) using results from Eleanora-Garibaldi and Baker Creek, which will support future mine planning. Managing Director Ron Heeks highlighted the program’s success in revealing parallel lodes and splays off the main mineralization, increasing confidence in the block model.

The drilling program consists of three phases: Phase 1 confirmed mineralization below proposed developments; Phase 2 obtained ore for metallurgical testing; and Phase 3 defined high-grade intercepts and verified unmined blocks. The Garibaldi deposit currently has a Mineral Resource of 2,708 kt @ 6.6 g/t AuEq for 396 koz gold and 19 kt antimony. Ongoing drilling targets the depth extension of known mineralization and extensions to high-grade plunges.

Exploratory drilling at the Golden Gate prospect also yielded positive results, including 4m @ 19.62 g/t AuEq from 199m (GGL009). Larvotto is assessing the broader potential of this near-mine corridor target after receiving additional results. Four diamond drill rigs are currently on site, with plans to expand exploration to nearby historical mining areas. Geophysical programs are also being planned to optimize targeting of new mineralization and define the depth potential of known deposits. The company used a gold price of $US2,500 per ounce and an antimony price of $US22,500 per tonne to calculate the gold equivalent value (AuEq).