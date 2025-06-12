WA Invests in Goldfields Water Supply

The Western Australian government has earmarked AU$543 million in the 2025-26 State Budget to enhance the capacity and reliability of the Goldfields and Wheatbelt regions’ water supply. This investment will expedite the first stage of crucial long-term upgrades to the Goldfields and Agricultural Water Supply Scheme (GAWSS), including the iconic Goldfields pipeline. The 566km pipeline, commissioned in 1903, supports over 100,000 homes, farms, mines, and businesses. Sustained economic growth, particularly in the gold mining sector around Kalgoorlie, has pushed the scheme close to its operational limits, especially during peak summer months.

The initial phase of the project aims to increase the scheme’s capacity by up to 7.2 million liters per day from 2027. This upgrade will cater to the growing demand from residential, agricultural, and industrial sectors while also bolstering the scheme’s overall reliability. The Goldfields region is known for its significant gold mining activity. The Yilgarn-Craton, located within the region, holds an estimated 30% of the world’s known gold reserves. Preserving the 122-year-old Goldfields Pipeline’s heritage value is a key consideration; the project will adhere to a heritage interpretation strategy and management plan, informed by a 2023 community research project. Work is expected to commence early next year, pending necessary state and federal environmental and heritage approvals.