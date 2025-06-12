Questcorp Mining Appoints Financial Veteran as Advisor

Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ) has established an advisory board, appointing Paul Larkin as its inaugural member. Larkin, President of New Dawn Group for over 42 years, brings extensive experience in corporate finance, merchant banking, and public company management. His current roles include Director and Audit Committee member at Renewable Energy Royalties (TSX-V:RE), Rev Exploration (TSX-V:REVX), and Condor Resources (TSX-V:CN). Questcorp CEO Saf Dhillon views Larkin’s appointment as a strong validation of the company’s progress and aims to leverage his expertise to boost shareholder value through the development of exploration projects in Canada and Mexico.

In connection with Larkin’s advisory role, Questcorp has granted him 200,000 incentive options, exercisable at $0.205 per share over a five-year term. Questcorp Mining is focused on copper and gold exploration, holding an option to acquire the North Island Copper Project (1,168.09 hectares) on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and the La Union project (2,520.2 hectares) in Sonora, Mexico. These projects are central to the company’s growth strategy within North America.