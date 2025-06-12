Black Canyon Expands Wandanya Manganese Project

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) is set to expand its Wandanya Manganese Project in Western Australia through the acquisition of Ndalamo Platinum, a private entity holding six key tenement applications. This strategic move will increase the project area and the Balfour Manganese Field by 229km2. The acquisition involves Black Canyon issuing 2 million shares and unlisted options to Ndalamo. Managing Director Brendan Cummins highlighted the value in consolidating their ground position, particularly noting the prospective manganese-enriched horizon extending onto Ndalamo’s tenement.

Black Canyon has already mapped outcropping manganese mineralization over 3km at the Wandanya project and anticipates adding a further 300-400m of strike, enhancing the scale of the manganese discovery. The company has submitted rock chip samples for analysis and plans further exploration at the Nicholas Downs and Black Hills tenements to evaluate manganese occurrences. Manganese is crucial in steel manufacturing, preventing corrosion and increasing hardness. Despite a predicted drop in manganese exports due to mine closures, clean energy demand is expected to triple, driven by its use in consumer and EV batteries.