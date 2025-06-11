Hot Stocks: Talga Group, Wia Gold, Cochlear

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as investors paused to assess softer-than-expected inflation data and the tentative outlines of a new US–China trade agreement. The S&P 500 slipped 0.27% to 6,022.24, snapping a three-day rally, while the Nasdaq fell 0.5% and the Dow closed effectively flat. May’s Consumer Price Index rose just 0.1%, below forecasts, with core inflation also easing—suggesting that recent Trump-era tariffs have yet to meaningfully flow through to consumer prices. Analysts attributed the muted price pressures to companies drawing on existing inventories and delaying price changes amid uncertain demand.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese negotiators reached a preliminary framework agreement in London, with China agreeing to resume rare earth exports and the US holding tariffs at 55% on Chinese imports. Markets reacted cautiously, awaiting formal approval from Presidents Trump and Xi. In Europe, sentiment was mixed—though the UK’s FTSE 100 notched a record high, supported by housing optimism and prospects of lower rates. Oil prices surged amid fresh geopolitical tensions, with the US partially evacuating its embassy in Iraq due to rising threats from Iran. WTI jumped 4.6% to US$67.97, and Brent climbed 4.1% to US$69.61. Gold also rose, with spot prices nearing US$3,352/oz. The Australian dollar is trading at 65.02 US cents.

Talga’s Permit Clearance in Sweden









(ASX:TLG) Talga Grouphas secured full permitting for its Nunasvaara South graphite mine in Sweden after the Swedish Government dismissed all remaining appeals. This clears the way for Talga’s vertically integrated graphite supply chain, anchored by the mine and its Luleå anode refinery, which will produce 19,500 tonnes annually of lithium-ion battery anode material. The project is key to Europe’s battery supply ambitions and has been granted €70m in EU funding. It is also listed under both the Critical Raw Materials Act and the Net-Zero Industry Act, cementing its strategic significance. Talga positions this as a major milestone in building a European supply of sustainable battery materials.

Wia Gold’s High-Grade Drill Hits









(ASX:WIA) Wia Goldannounced strong assay results from 9,349 metres of drilling at the Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia, including standout intercepts such as 26m at 7.90g/t Au and 10.5m at 16.72g/t Au, with a 2m segment at 84.68g/t Au. The drilling aims to upgrade the current 2.12Moz Inferred Resource, which does not yet include these new results. The company is using three diamond drill rigs for deep exploration and one RC rig for infill drilling, with a Mineral Resource Estimate update expected soon. The results confirm the continuity of high-grade gold shoots at depth and suggest scope for expanding the resource significantly.

Cochlear’s FY25 Downgrade







