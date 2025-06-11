Perseus Mining Outlines Robust Gold Production Forecast

Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) has released its ambitious five-year gold production outlook, anticipating a recovery of 2.6 to 2.7 million ounces from its four active mines in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The forecast details annual production between 515,000 and 535,000 ounces of gold from FY26 to FY30, sourced from the Yaouré, Nyanzaga, Edikan, and Sissingué mines. Yaouré is expected to contribute 34% of total production, Edikan 28%, Sissingué 10%, and the Nyanzaga Project 28%.

The company projects a weighted average all-in sustaining cost between US$1,400 and US$1,500 per ounce during this period. With a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, Perseus anticipates a cash operating margin exceeding US$500 per ounce at all mines, based on a long-term gold price of US$2,400 per ounce. CEO Jeff Quartermaine highlighted that the company’s decision to prioritize the Nyanzaga Gold Project over the Meyas Sand Gold Project in Sudan will lead to a temporary production shortfall in 2026 and 2027. However, he affirmed that Perseus’ strategy of consistently producing between 500,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold per year at a substantial cash margin remains achievable. Quartermaine added that Perseus Mining is fully funded to execute its plan, backed by over US$1.1 billion in cash and undrawn debt capacity.