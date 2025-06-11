Q2 Metals Advances Cisco Lithium Project

Q2 Metals (TSX-V:QTWO) is advancing its Cisco Lithium Project in Québec, Canada, by initiating an exploration target following the completion of its winter drilling program. The company has engaged BBA Engineering to develop this target, which will provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of the mineral deposit. According to Q2 Metals, this early-stage assessment aims to guide further exploration efforts, but it’s not a resource or reserve estimate. Recent assay results from 10 drillholes have provided key information for subsequent drilling programs.

Key results include 26.5m @ 1.25% lithium oxide, 33.9m @ 1.19% lithium oxide, and 49.4m @ 1.33% lithium oxide. CEO Alicia Milne stated that Cisco is shaping up as a “globally significant discovery.” Field mapping and sampling are currently underway, with the next drilling phase expected to begin soon. To date, 348 rock samples have been collected, focusing on areas with anomalous trace-element geochemistry. The Cisco Project spans 41,253 hectares in the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Québec. The project is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing global lithium demand, projected to increase by 13% annually to 2030, driven by rising EV adoption and battery energy storage systems.