Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) announced positive data from BioRay Pharmaceutical, confirming the anti-inflammatory activity of its Sofra™ platform. BioRay, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune-mediated diseases, tested Noxopharm’s oligonucleotides under a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) signed in 2024. BioRay’s research focused on the potential of Sofra oligos as targeted drugs within antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for autoimmune diseases. The data demonstrated successful conjugation of Noxopharm’s oligo and significantly improved the performance of BioRay’s antibody, further reducing inflammation as indicated by a key biological marker. Dr. Gang Chen, Head of R&D at BioRay, expressed delight with the collaboration and highlighted the potential of joint development efforts. Noxopharm CEO Dr. Gisela Mautner welcomed the independent validation of Sofra’s robustness and highlighted the versatility of the technology. The ongoing collaboration will involve further studies by BioRay, reinforcing the potential of Sofra across various applications. This agreement is one of several MTAs Noxopharm has established with international companies to explore the versatility, performance, and commercial potential of Sofra assets.