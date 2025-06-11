Ventia Secures $800M NBN Fibre Upgrade

Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) has been awarded a new contract with NBN Co, valued at approximately $800 million, to upgrade the remaining Fibre to the Node (FTTN) network across Australia. The contract, awarded to Ventia’s subsidiary, Visionstream Australia Pty Limited, will run for 3.5 years and involves deploying additional fibre infrastructure to enable approximately 175,000 premises to transition from FTTN to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) technology. The upgrades will span across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, and Tasmania.

The agreement also includes a 2-year extension option, at NBN Co’s discretion. According to Ventia’s Group CEO, Dean Banks, this contract underscores the strategic partnership between Ventia and NBN Co. He emphasized Ventia’s capability to manage large-scale projects and its commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity, especially to regional areas, using a customer-focused, innovative, and sustainable approach. The contracted works are scheduled to commence in mid-June 2025.

This new win adds to Ventia’s portfolio as a leading essential infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand. With a workforce of over 35,000 operating across 400 sites, Ventia focuses on customer-centric, innovative, and sustainable solutions across various sectors including telecommunications, defence, and utilities. This contract reinforces Ventia’s position in the telecommunications sector and its role in supporting national infrastructure upgrades.