DigitalX Treasury Hits Record High in May

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) reported a record high in treasury holdings, reaching A$75.9 million as of May 30, 2025. This surge was primarily fueled by the robust performance of both Bitcoin and Solana. The company’s strategic decision to increase its Solana holdings to approximately 125,456 SOL, valued at A$30,511,161 (40.2% of total treasury), significantly contributed to this growth. DigitalX also holds 65 Bitcoin valued at $10,525,149 (13.9%) and DigitalX Bitcoin ETF Units valued at $32,158,635 (42.4%).

DigitalX has actively engaged in staking its Solana assets through an institutional-grade custodian, projecting an annual yield of 7-9%, which translates to approximately A$2.7 million in annualised revenue at current rates. In May alone, the company generated 389.5 SOL (approximately A$95,000) through staking activities. They transitioned its staking partner to SOL Strategies, which secured significantly improved commercial terms. This new partnership offers a superior validator, lower fees, access to additional block rewards, and a higher yield of 7.99% compared to the former 7.41% without increasing risk, the assets continue to be held within the secure custody services of BitGo.

DigitalX emphasizes its position as the first ASX-listed company to actively hold and stake Solana in its treasury. With substantial SOL holdings, the company aims to benefit from staking rewards and potential Solana adoption upside, while retaining a core Bitcoin exposure. The company’s treasury management strategy focuses on growth and yield, maintaining Bitcoin for its long-term value and capitalizing on Solana’s revenue opportunities and high-performance blockchain capabilities. Investor sentiment improved in May, contributing to a rally in risk assets, with Bitcoin rising by 9.7% to A$161,620 and Solana by 5.3% to A$243 by month-end.