Nine Mile Metals Bolsters Advisory Team

Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE) has appointed Mike Dufresne, President and co-founder of APEX Geoscience, to its technical advisory committee. Dufresne’s role will be pivotal in developing the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. APEX Geoscience, a consultancy specializing in project implementation and geological interpretation, brings expertise from over 35 countries, including involvement in discoveries like the George-Goose Lake deposits with over 4 million ounces of gold.

Nine Mile Metals anticipates that Dufresne’s expertise in volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration models will significantly benefit the Bathurst Mining Camp. His experience includes projects such as Wolverine, Chu Chua, Red Mountain, and the Chester deposit within Bathurst. Gary Lohman, Vice-President of Exploration, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Dufresne and APEX Geoscience to expand their portfolio. The Bathurst Mining Camp, spanning 3,800km2, contains 95 occurrences of copper, lead, zinc, silver, and gold across 45 deposits.

Nine Mile Metals holds four projects in the district, covering 136.34km2, and aims to explore its VMS projects, including Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, Canoe Landing Lake, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) is a historically significant base metals mining district and one of Canada’s largest VMS deposits. CEO Patrick J Cruickshank believes VMS deposits offer considerable financial opportunities amid rising metal prices.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles has driven copper prices to US$4.88 per pound, marking a 22.59% increase year-to-date. Nine Mile Metals’ strategic addition of Dufresne underscores its commitment to leveraging local geological expertise and cutting-edge geophysics to advance its exploration goals in the Bathurst Mining Camp.