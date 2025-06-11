Western Australia Appoints Agent General for UK/Europe

Rebecca Tomkinson, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Minerals and Energy Western Australia (CMEWA), has been appointed as Western Australia’s new Agent General for the UK and Europe. In this role, Tomkinson will collaborate with Western Australia’s Investment and Trade Commissioner to expand and diversify the state’s economy through enhanced global engagement. Her focus will encompass critical sectors such as energy, mining, infrastructure, defense, innovation, and education. Tomkinson will oversee Invest and Trade Western Australia offices in London and Frankfurt, alongside developing strategic migration strategies in the UK to attract skilled workers.

Tomkinson, who will step down from her CMEWA role in September 2025, emphasizes Western Australia’s crucial global role and aims to strengthen the state’s capabilities and ambitions. Premier Roger Cook highlights the importance of the UK and Europe for the diversification and decarbonization of Western Australia’s economy, noting strong interest in energy, mining, and defense. Trade between Western Australia and the UK/Europe totaled $16.6 billion in 2024, solidifying their position as major trading partners. Her appointment is viewed as a testament to her leadership and commitment to Western Australia’s economic and social development, according to CMEWA President Simon Trott.