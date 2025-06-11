IperionX Secures US Army Titanium Order

IperionX (ASX:IPX) has received its first task order, valued at US$1.3 million, from the US Army under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase three contract. The order falls under a larger US$99 million contract, enabling U.S. government agencies to procure IperionX titanium components. This initial order focuses on producing and delivering titanium parts for U.S. Army ground vehicle programs. The work will be conducted at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, utilizing its proprietary titanium production and forging processes.

IperionX emphasizes that domestic manufacturing of these components enhances supply chain resilience and reduces reliance on foreign titanium sources, while simultaneously creating manufacturing jobs within the United States. CEO Anastasios Arima stated that this order marks a significant step in reshoring the nation’s titanium supply chain and establishes a long-term partnership with the Department of Defense. The SBIR program facilitates the commercialization of proven, SBIR-funded technologies, allowing federal agencies to procure them without further competition.

Titanium’s popularity in the military and defense sectors stems from its exceptional properties, including high corrosion resistance, low density, and a strong yet lightweight nature. Its applications span vehicles and structures. Beyond defense, titanium is utilized in power generation, automotive, healthcare (medical implants), and various industrial sectors due to its strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme conditions. The titanium market is experiencing growth, projected to increase from US$27.23 billion in 2024 to US$28.68 billion in 2025, driven by aerospace advancements, military applications, and industrial expansion.