Solis Minerals to Delist from TSXV

Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM) is set to delist from the TSX Venture Exchange and re-domicile to Australia, aiming for completion by August 2025, pending shareholder approval. CEO Mitch Thomas stated that the move will streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve overall liquidity by concentrating on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Shareholders will need to convert their shares to chess depositary interests (CDIs) for trading on the ASX.

The delisting is anticipated around June 23, 2025. Thomas emphasized that this strategic shift will free up resources, enabling greater focus on exploration activities at its copper-gold projects in southern Peru, including the recently commenced drilling program at Chancho al Palo. The company believes this restructuring will benefit all shareholders by enhancing its exploration efforts. Results from the Chancho al Palo drilling program are expected in July 2025.

Solis Minerals is focused on developing its copper portfolio within Peru’s Coastal Belt, holding 76 exploration concessions totaling 65,100 hectares. While open to future expansion in South America, the company’s immediate priority remains its three main projects in Peru. With a market capitalization of $14.1 million, Solis anticipates increased investor interest and improved trading dynamics following the ASX listing.