Olympio Metals Greenlights Bousquet Gold Drilling

Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY) has announced the commencement of a drilling program at its Bousquet Gold Project in Québec, Canada, following the receipt of necessary approvals. The extensive program includes 28 drillholes spanning 10,000 meters, designed to evaluate high-priority gold targets across the project, with a primary focus on the Paquin, Decoeur, and Decoeur Extension prospects.

The initial phase will involve 2,000 meters of diamond drilling, meticulously oriented to gather critical structural data. Subsequent phase two planning will be informed by the results of this initial drilling. According to Managing Director Sean Delaney, the company aims to capitalize on encouraging historical data, including previous explorer results of 9 meters at 16.96 grams per tonne gold. The Bousquet Project’s strategic location, 30km east of the Rouyn-Noranda gold-copper mining center and 15km west of the Bousquet Mining Camp, which hosts the La Ronde and Westwood mines, further enhances its prospectivity. Olympio Metals anticipates receiving the first batch of assay results within five to six weeks of program completion, providing valuable insights into the project’s potential.