Mining Companies Secure Capital for Project Advancement

Company News

by Finance News Network June 12, 2025 05:48 AM

Several mining companies have announced capital raises to advance key projects. Firefly Metals (ASX:FFM) secured $135 million to accelerate exploration at its Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada. The funding includes a $95 million placement, a charity flow-through raising $11.2 million, and $28.8 million from a fully underwritten bought deal with BMO Capital Markets. Caravel Minerals (ASX:CVV) obtained a $15 million loan from Regal Funds Management to complete a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for its copper project.

Prodigy Gold (ASX:PRX) is undertaking an underwritten entitlement offer to raise $6.35 million for exploration across its projects, with APAC Resources and Plutus Prospecting partially underwriting the offer. Breakthrough Minerals (ASX:BTM) completed a $1.2 million raising following its Errolls Gold Project acquisition, with funds allocated for a maiden drill program. Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) secured $750,000 via convertible notes to support its projects. Firefly Metals will also be attending the Noosa Mining Investor Conference in July.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?