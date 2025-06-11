Mining Companies Secure Capital for Project Advancement

Several mining companies have announced capital raises to advance key projects. Firefly Metals (ASX:FFM) secured $135 million to accelerate exploration at its Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada. The funding includes a $95 million placement, a charity flow-through raising $11.2 million, and $28.8 million from a fully underwritten bought deal with BMO Capital Markets. Caravel Minerals (ASX:CVV) obtained a $15 million loan from Regal Funds Management to complete a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for its copper project.

Prodigy Gold (ASX:PRX) is undertaking an underwritten entitlement offer to raise $6.35 million for exploration across its projects, with APAC Resources and Plutus Prospecting partially underwriting the offer. Breakthrough Minerals (ASX:BTM) completed a $1.2 million raising following its Errolls Gold Project acquisition, with funds allocated for a maiden drill program. Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) secured $750,000 via convertible notes to support its projects. Firefly Metals will also be attending the Noosa Mining Investor Conference in July.