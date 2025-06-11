E-Power Resources Begins Graphite Exploration

E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR) has initiated its 2025 exploration campaign at the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Project in Québec, Canada. Phase one will concentrate on the Graphi-Centre, a high-priority target area identified through prospecting and sampling in the previous year. The company intends to conduct geological mapping and sampling to evaluate potentially favorable mineralization styles. Geophysical prospecting will also occur at the northern claims to follow up on 2024 discoveries, aiming to define the dimensions of potential flake graphite zones.

A total of one tonne of flake graphite mineralization will be collected across four samples, with three from Graphi-Centre and one from the northern claims. These samples will then be submitted to SGS Canada, Lakefield, for metallurgical testing. CEO James Cross stated that the 2025 program will continue evaluating their significant land position. Cross also mentioned the importance of the northern claim group discoveries in expanding the evaluation for high-grade, from-surface flake graphite deposits.

The Tetepisca Project encompasses 12,620 hectares in the Tetepisca graphite district. Graphite demand, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, is surging as it forms the anode portion of EV batteries. The global graphite market is projected to grow from US$8.32 billion in 2025 to US$13.35 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts a 140% increase in natural graphite demand by 2030, requiring significant new mining and synthetic graphite plant capacity.