A-REIT Investment: A historical perspective and the future outlook

In this in-depth presentation, Winston Sammut, the Director Property of Euree Asset Management, discusses Australian Real Estate Investment Trusts (A-REITs), unpacking how they work, where value lies, and how they’ve evolved across market cycles. Covering everything from tax structures and index concentration to sector-specific trends and income yield profiles, the session offers a comprehensive guide for advisers seeking to better understand listed property exposure.

Winston examines key drivers of performance—such as interest rates, quality asset demand, and shifting tenant preferences—and highlights how some REITs are trading at substantial discounts to net tangible assets (NTA). He also discusses emerging subsectors like data centres and alternative assets, contrasting their growth narratives with structural challenges like power supply and capital intensity.

Whether you’re seeking defensive income or sector rotation ideas, this is a timely look at how REITs can work in today’s portfolios.