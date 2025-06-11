BluGlass extends share purchase plan to 13 June

Company News

by Finance News Network June 11, 2025 10:08 AM

ASX-listed semiconductor company BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) has extended the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer to Friday, 13 June 2025, at 5:00pm AEDT. The extension is intended to give eligible shareholders additional time to subscribe.

 

Under the SPP, shareholders can apply for up to A$100,000 worth of shares at the lower of A$0.013 or a 2.5% discount to the 5-day VWAP as announced on 1 May 2025. The offer remains subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for 13 June.

 

If approved, new shares and attaching options will be issued on 17 June, with trading expected to commence on 23 June.

 

BluGlass is a global developer and manufacturer of gallium nitride (GaN) laser diode products, servicing industrial, defence, biomedical, and scientific markets from its facilities in Australia and the US.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?