BluGlass extends share purchase plan to 13 June

ASX-listed semiconductor company BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG) has extended the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer to Friday, 13 June 2025, at 5:00pm AEDT. The extension is intended to give eligible shareholders additional time to subscribe.

Under the SPP, shareholders can apply for up to A$100,000 worth of shares at the lower of A$0.013 or a 2.5% discount to the 5-day VWAP as announced on 1 May 2025. The offer remains subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for 13 June.

If approved, new shares and attaching options will be issued on 17 June, with trading expected to commence on 23 June.

BluGlass is a global developer and manufacturer of gallium nitride (GaN) laser diode products, servicing industrial, defence, biomedical, and scientific markets from its facilities in Australia and the US.