Hot Stocks: 4DMedical, Zip Co, Helia Group

Global markets rose for a third consecutive session, supported by cautious optimism surrounding ongoing US-China trade negotiations. In the US, the Dow Jones gained 105 points to close at 42,866.87, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.55% and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, buoyed by strong tech earnings and AI enthusiasm. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 edged 0.08% higher, with autos and energy stocks leading gains on hopes that a trade deal could ease export restrictions and supply chain strain. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described the talks in London as progressing “really, really well,” fuelling expectations that both sides might avoid reinstating steep tariffs.

Attention now turns to the upcoming US CPI report, expected to shed light on how trade dynamics are feeding into inflation. Commodities were slightly weaker, with Brent and WTI crude both down around half a percent, and spot gold hovering just below US$3,324/oz. The Australian dollar is trading at 65.23 US cents.

What’s ahead in Australia:









SPI futures suggest the ASX is set for a modest rise, with a 24-point gain expected at the open.





4DMedical’s Olympus rollout









(ASX:4DX) 4DMedicalhas announced that Olympus Corporation has fully launched its SeleCT™ Screening program across the US, marking a major commercial rollout of 4DMedical’s AI-driven lung density analysis technology. The program identifies candidates for Olympus’ Spiration™ Valve System using existing CT scans, significantly expanding 4DMedical’s reach in respiratory care. This collaboration targets underdiagnosed COPD, especially emphysema, and represents a major scaling opportunity for 4DMedical’s technology through Olympus’ large US footprint.

Zip’s upgraded FY25 guidance









(ASX:ZIP) Zip Cohas upgraded its FY25 cash EBTDA guidance to at least $160m (up from $153m), driven by strong trading momentum—especially in the US, where year-on-year TTV growth exceeds 40%. The company also confirmed solid credit loss performance and ongoing execution of its strategic plan. Zip continues its share buyback, with $22.6m of its authorised $50m already used to repurchase 12.3m shares.

Helia CEO transition







