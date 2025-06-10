Apple WWDC 2025: Liquid Glass redesign leads sweeping software overhaul

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week, Apple unveiled its most extensive software redesign in over a decade, debuting a new interface language called Liquid Glass and shifting to a unified naming scheme across its operating systems. The company also rolled out platform-specific improvements for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro — though major advancements in artificial intelligence remained largely incremental.

A new look across Apple’s ecosystem

The Liquid Glass aesthetic represents Apple’s biggest visual update since iOS 7 launched in 2013. Inspired by the translucent interfaces of VisionOS, it introduces glossy, glass-like UI elements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Menus, buttons, and widgets now appear as floating panes with rounded corners, subtle transparency, and light-reactive surfaces. Apple said the redesign was made possible by the performance of its in-house Apple Silicon chips.

“The new design allows apps and content to feel more alive and responsive,” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering.

At the same time, Apple is simplifying its version naming system. Each OS will now carry a year-based version number — such as iOS 26, macOS 26 (Tahoe), and visionOS 26 — reflecting the calendar year in which the software becomes widely available.

iOS 26: subtle but significant

For iPhone users, iOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass interface alongside functional upgrades. The Phone app now consolidates calls, voicemails, and favourites into one scrollable view. New features like Call Screening allow unknown callers to state their name before the phone rings, while Hold Assist automatically waits on hold and notifies users when a human answers.

Messages adds support for group polls, conversation background customisation, and automatic filtering of unknown senders. Apple Pay integration and emoji customisation with Genmoji — including ChatGPT-assisted image generation — also feature in the update.

One standout Apple Intelligence feature is Live Translation, which enables real-time translation in Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls using on-device AI. The feature can even generate AI-spoken translations in the user’s voice.

The new Visual Intelligence tool can analyse screenshots, identifying content or offering contextual actions like searching for products or adding events to calendars.

A new Games app aggregates downloaded titles, Apple Arcade content, and introduces multiplayer challenges and controller support across platforms.

Apple Maps adds Visited Places history and smarter routing based on user patterns. Wallet now supports a digital passport-style ID, along with live flight updates and easier boarding pass sharing.

iPadOS 26: windowing and multitasking

On iPad, Apple introduced a long-awaited windowing system that makes multitasking more like on macOS. Apps can now be resized, tiled, or temporarily minimised using gestures or a trackpad, while a persistent menu bar allows faster navigation.

The Files app gains a more detailed list view and default app selection. A new Preview app arrives with PDF markup and annotation tools, while podcasters can use local capture tools and studio-quality audio with AirPods.

macOS Tahoe 26: better Spotlight and cross-device features

Apple’s Mac software, now called macOS Tahoe 26, brings the Liquid Glass look along with tighter iPhone integration. The Phone app debuts on Mac with Call Screening and Hold Assist, and Live Activities now appear in the menu bar.

Spotlight gets a major upgrade, enabling users to trigger intelligent actions like sending emails or comparing documents directly from search. New Quick Keys provide shortcut suggestions for apps and commands, while a clipboard history adds to system-wide productivity.

visionOS 26: pushing the Vision Pro further

Despite tepid market reception, Apple doubled down on its Vision Pro headset with visionOS 26. The update introduces spatial widgets that persist in the user’s field of view and spatial scenes that bring 2D images to life in 3D.

Users can now watch movies together in virtual space, use Look to Scroll for hands-free control, and pair with PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Personas — Apple’s floating 3D avatars — gain more detail and expression, and a new Eyes Only mode enhances privacy.

Developers can now use Vision Pro with wide-field video from GoPro, Insta360, and Canon. Logitech’s Muse stylus is supported for spatial drawing, and Premiere Pro users can now edit and playback immersive footage within the headset.

watchOS 26 and tvOS 26

Apple Watch gains Workout Buddy, a virtual fitness coach powered by Apple Intelligence that provides real-time encouragement and metrics. Smart Stack uses contextual cues — like entering a gym — to surface relevant widgets. A new Wrist Flick gesture allows hands-free interaction.

Apple TV (tvOS 26) adopts the Liquid Glass design and introduces individual viewing profiles and karaoke functionality via Apple Music, using iPhones as microphones.

AI strategy: slow and steady

AI took a backseat at this year’s WWDC, with no update on the anticipated Siri 2.0 overhaul. Apple Intelligence instead focused on incremental improvements — including translation, image recognition, and developer access to on-device large language models.

The company announced deeper integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for tasks like summarising screenshots and generating more realistic images. Developers can now build AI features into their apps using Apple’s LLM, though Apple stopped short of announcing its own full-scale chatbot.

Analysts noted the contrast with more aggressive AI pushes by Google and Microsoft. “WWDC laid out the vision for developers but was void of any major Apple Intelligence progress,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “Cook and co may be forced into doing some bigger AI acquisitions to jumpstart this strategy.”

Final thoughts

While Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote lacked a headline-grabbing reveal, the company used the event to reset expectations and refocus on polish, consistency, and platform cohesion. The Liquid Glass redesign and functional upgrades to core apps mark a quiet but meaningful evolution, laying the groundwork for more ambitious updates to come — including the long-awaited reimagining of Siri.

Public betas of iOS 26 and other software begin in July, with full releases expected in September.