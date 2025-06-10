Finbar Group Limited (ASX: FRI) has announced the accelerated appointment of Mr. Ronald Chan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This decision, which advances the appointment from the previously announced date of August 29, 2025, aims to facilitate a seamless handover and maintain operational continuity. Mr. Chan, who joined Finbar in 2004 and has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2013, brings over two decades of company experience to the role.

According to the company announcement, Chan’s tenure will focus on bolstering Finbar’s development pipeline through strategic site acquisitions and efficient project delivery. This strategy is intended to build upon Finbar’s established reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial developments throughout Western Australia, positioning the company for sustained future growth. The board expresses strong confidence in Chan’s leadership abilities, citing his demonstrated capability, integrity, and dedication.

Finbar Chairman, John Chan, stated the board’s full confidence in the new management team and Ronald Chan’s ability to guide the company into its next growth phase. The Board anticipates supporting Chan as he leads Finbar through its next chapter, building on the company’s existing vision and operational success. The announcement underscores Finbar’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership during this transition and proactively positioning itself for future opportunities in the property market.