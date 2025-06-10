Timah Resources Limited (ASX: TML) reported an operational incident at its Mistral Engineering Sdn Bhd biogas plant in Sabah, Malaysia. On May 12, 2025, an electrical failure involving a 33kV switchgear busbar caused the plant to cease operations. The incident was discovered during an inspection later that evening. An internal investigation was conducted by Mistral’s technical team, and repairs are currently underway. The affected equipment, including the 33kV ABB UniGear ZS3.2 busbar and vacuum circuit breaker, is undergoing repair assessment, with spare parts sourced internationally.

The company anticipates the plant will remain offline until the end of June 2025, awaiting the completion of rectification works. Timah Resources projects a one-off loss of approximately RM900,000 due to lost revenue during the downtime. The company is evaluating its insurance coverage and expects the financial impact to potentially be partially or fully recoverable, contingent upon the claim’s outcome. The company stated that there were no injuries reported.

Timah Resources considers this an isolated incident and does not expect long-term operational or financial consequences beyond the current quarter. Further announcements will only be made if material developments arise. The company emphasized its commitment to transparency and responsible governance, thanking shareholders for their ongoing support.