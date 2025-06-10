Astute Metals Advances Red Mountain Lithium Project

Astute Metals (ASX:ASE) has announced positive beneficiation testwork results for its Red Mountain Project in Nevada, signaling enhanced commercial viability. The Phase Two Falcon program successfully concentrated lithium-bearing clay, reducing waste and improving lithium grade. Drill core samples from drillhole RMDD002, which previously intersected 86.9m @ 1,470 parts per million (ppm) lithium, were used in the test. Results showed a 51.8% reduction in sample mass alongside a 38% increase in lithium grade, escalating from 3,245 to 4,481ppm, with an overall lithium recovery rate of 66.6%.

Astute has also commissioned Attrition Scrubbing testwork for comparison. According to Chairman Tony Leibowitz, these results support the establishment of a resource and de-risk the project. The Red Mountain Project is located in central-eastern Nevada. Global lithium demand is expected to increase by approximately 13% annually through 2030, driven by electric vehicle adoption and battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment. Electric trucks are anticipated to contribute to this demand, especially given China’s 150% increase in electric truck sales in 2024.