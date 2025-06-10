Antares Metals Eyes Queensland Copper Potential

Antares Metals (ASX:AM5) is actively exploring high-grade copper targets in the Mt. Isa region of Queensland, Australia. CEO Johan Lambrechts recently discussed the company’s progress at the Surprise and Marvel prospects, highlighting significant copper hits near a historical mine at Surprise. At the Marvel prospect, a new discovery revealed 80 meters of sulphides, indicating substantial mineralization. Antares Metals employs methodical drilling and geophysical analysis to identify volume-based copper targets.

The company is preparing for a third phase of drilling to further assess the potential of these discoveries. In addition to Surprise and Marvel, Antares Metals is also exploring other prospects, including Conglomerate Creek and Queen’s Gift, to build a broader project pipeline. The focus is on unlocking the copper potential of Queensland through targeted exploration and strategic resource development. These efforts underscore Antares Metals’ commitment to becoming a key player in the copper market.