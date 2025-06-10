Bowen Coking Coal Shifts to Owner-Operator

Bowen Coking Coal (ASX:BCB) will transition to an owner-operator model on July 1, 2025, following the expiration of its contract mining services agreement with BUMA Australia. CEO Daryl Edwards stated the move aligns with Bowen’s strategy to expand operations and reduce production costs. The decision follows an amicable agreement with BUMA Australia not to renew the existing contract.

The transition aims to deliver greater consistency in performance, enhance alignment across the Burton operations, and unlock new opportunities. Bowen plans to maintain steady-state production by partnering with Emeco International for a fully maintained fleet solution and Mining Pro for operational support. The company also plans to recruit additional personnel to supplement its existing management team.

According to Edwards, the Burton Mine Complex has demonstrated steady-state production and reduced costs, positioning the company to assume direct responsibility for the mine plan, workforce, and equipment. Bowen anticipates further operational improvements under a unified leadership structure following the transition. This strategic shift supports Bowen’s growth plans, which include incorporating tonnages from the Plumtree North, Isaac, and Lenton pits, as well as expanding the CHPP to increase production and sales. The company is actively exploring funding solutions to support these expansion plans and is committed to working with all stakeholders throughout the transition process.