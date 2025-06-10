Lefroy Exploration Secures Gold Project Milling

Lefroy Exploration (ASX:LEX) has finalized a toll milling agreement for its Lucky Strike Gold Project in Western Australia, marking a significant step toward commencing production. The agreement involves a mine profit-sharing partnership with BML Ventures, where BML and FMR Investments will process Lucky Strike’s ore at the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie. BML has secured a one-month milling slot beginning January 29, 2026, to toll treat third-party ore from the project, with minor scheduling adjustments possible. Lefroy, with a market capitalization of $26 million, projects a throughput of 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes for the initial toll treatment parcel.