Cazaly Resources to Drill Goongarrie Gold

Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) is set to commence drilling at the Duke of York prospect within its Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia after receiving necessary government approvals and completing a heritage survey. The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety has granted the company permission to proceed with reverse circulation and aircore drilling programs.

The reverse circulation drilling program aims to assess the strike extent and plunge direction of gold mineralization at the Duke of York and Star of Goongarrie prospects. Additionally, it seeks to validate historical drill intercepts within the Bardoc Terrain Zone, where previous intercepts showed anomalous gold mineralization, including 8m @ 10.7 grams per tonne gold and 3m @ 6.3g/t gold. A heritage survey confirmed no heritage sites within the proposed drilling area, clearing the way for expeditions to move forward.

Following site preparation, Cazaly Resources, with a market capitalization of $7.38 million, will initiate the reverse circulation program at the Duke of York prospect. The subsequent aircore drilling program aims to identify new gold prospects along a 5km strike of the Bardoc Terrain Zone, which includes the Goongarrie Lady and Jenny’s Reward gold mines. Cazaly previously exercised its option for an earn-in joint venture agreement with Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) to acquire 80% of the Goongarrie Gold Project, which is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and comprises 70km2 of the greenstone sequence in the Kalgoorlie Terrain and 12km of the Bardoc Terrain Zone.